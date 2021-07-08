Cancel
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Will Dissly

By Henry Curi
 13 days ago

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Will Dissly, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

2020 Stats: 251 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions

Coming off back-to-back season-ending leg injuries, Dissly finally put forth his first fully healthy season in the NFL in 2020. Appearing in all 17 games for the Seahawks, including playoffs, the former Washington Husky posted a career-high in receptions while recording two touchdowns, one of which coming in a one-point win against the Vikings in Week 5. However, his numbers—albeit technically "better" in some aspects—paled in comparison to the respective paces he was on in his first two seasons, despite only playing in 10 of 32 regular season games over that time. Dissly, of course, didn't enter the league known for his pass catching skills, shattering all expectations with his highly productive debut. Last season looked to be more in line with the ceiling many placed on him prior to his selection in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, though regaining confidence in his legs certainly played a part in his down year. Now in the fourth and final season on his rookie contract, Dissly looks to become more of a factor in Seattle's offense and should be able to do just that under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. But health, like always, is going to be of the utmost importance to the tight end this fall. 

Best Case Scenario: With better feel for where his body is at, Dissly becomes more involved in the passing game while providing his signature blocking skills, setting him up nicely for a solid payday next offseason.

Worst Case Scenario: Injuries crop back up or the effects of his past ailments limit Dissly both physically and mentally, leading to Colby Parkinson overtaking him for snaps opposite newcomer Gerald Everett.

What to Expect in 2021: It’s safe to say that Dissly has learned a lot from his career-altering knee and achilles injuries. What he does with that knowledge remains to be seen, however, after he admitted his injuries led to some hesitancy on his part in 2020. If he can be full-go on the mental side of things, the Seahawks have seen glimpses of what he can give them both as a receiver and blocker; he's a potential weapon that, when paired with the upside of Everett, could give Seattle a dangerous one-two punch in the middle of the field. From everything Dissly and coach Pete Carroll have said about his progress this offseason and the status of the team's tight end room as a whole, big things could be in store for "Uncle Will" in 2021.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones | Aldon Smith | DeeJay Dallas | Nick Bellore | Stone Forsythe | Colby Parkinson | Al Woods | Cedric Ogbuehi | Alton Robinson | Jordan Simmons | Pierre Desir | Ryan Neal | Tre Flowers | Michael Dickson | Jason Myers | Freddie Swain | Cody Barton | Bryan Mone | Benson Mayowa | Rashaad Penny | Ugo Amadi | Ethan Pocic | Tre Brown | Darrell Taylor

