Robert Francis Badyna

ROBERT MADLINGER has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Surgical Group, where he will serve as the chief of trauma, acute care, and surgical critical care, as well as program director for General Surgery. He joins MVHS from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Paterson, New Jersey, where he was chief of trauma and surgical critical care as well as director of advanced trauma life support. Madlinger was Commander of the 1st Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, New York, a detachment of Utica’s 865th Combat Support Hospital. He has served three tours in Afghanistan. He received his doctor of osteopathic medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience in Kansas City, Missouri. Madlinger performed his internship and residency in general surgery at St. Barnabus Hospital in Bronx, New York and also received fellowship training in trauma and critical care from Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, New York.
