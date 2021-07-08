Cancel
Obituaries

Robert Francis Badyna

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 13 days ago
PALM BAY, Fla, — Robert “Bob” Francis Badyna, 84, passed away Wednesday (July 7) at the Hospice House in Poland after a brief illness. Bob was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Toledo to Casimer Badyna and Lucille Clark Miller. He was a graduate of Macomber High School in Toledo where...

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

