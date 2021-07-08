Robert Francis Badyna

WESTFIELD – Francis Theodore Mitchell, 84, of Westfield passed away on July 6, 2021. Son of the late Raymond T. Mitchell and Agnes (Killips) Mitchell, with grandparents Theodore and Blanche (Nana) Mitchell. A 1955 graduate of Westfield High School he served in the U.S. Airforce until 1962 as a jet engine mechanic. He was a lifetime affiliate of the Academy of Model Aeronautics who recognized him for his 70 years of contributions as a model airplane enthusiast, having competed at the local and national level with great success and widely recognized for his craftsmanship and innovations that advanced this sport. Francis also served as President and in other various capacities of the Hampshire County Radio Controllers (H.C.R.C.) having both competed in and organized events for more than 50 years. He was also a longtime member of the Westfield Sportsman Club where he held several offices and was a Range Officer. He is well known for his marksmanship and gunsmithing craftsmanship, and as with model airplanes, his willingness to help and teach anyone who had an interest.