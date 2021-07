There has been a lot of talk about Critical Race Theory. Democrats love it. Republicans say it is not the truth, and that it creates hatred between the races. What is it?. “[CRT is] based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups but a culturally invented category used to oppress and exploit people of color. CRT holds that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist, they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.