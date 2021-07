A video has surfaced depicting the fatal shooting on Lake Ozark, Thursday night, July 15. The shooting occurred during Bike Night on the Strip. The video, sent to LakeExpo by a reader, was taken from across the street from Casablanca, the restaurant/bar where the brawl broke out. In it, bikers can be seen arguing and punching as well as throwing other items; then, at least one biker can be seen wielding a weapon and opening fire. Some moved slowly away from the restaurant while others hurried to take cover behind a nearby dumpster. Another biker appears to have returned fire while standing in the street. From what can be heard in the video, around 20 shots were fired, in total.