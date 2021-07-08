Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

This song about Milwaukee Bucks folk hero Bobby Portis will get you hyped for the NBA Finals

By Taylor Lumpkin,TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC26
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks fans have fallen in love with Bobby Portis throughout the NBA playoffs, and now there's finally a song that pays tribute to our city's new folk hero. It's the song getting fans hyped for the NBA finals and it was written in less than a day. Now the songwriters behind the hit remix are sharing their process of how they created their ode to Milwaukee Bucks star, Bobby Portis.

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bobby Portis Steals the Show in Bucks Championship Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly the star of the newly crowned champion Bucks, but Bobby Portis now holds a special place in the City of Milwaukee. Or how Jrue Holiday put it in the team's postgame celebration, he has the keys to the city. Portis solidified himself as a key player...
NBALarry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Portis was so disrespectful laughing in Chris Paul’s face

Bobby Portis had a disrespectful act for Chris Paul during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Portis’ Bucks were leading the Suns 84-82 in the fourth quarter. Portis was breaking to the basket on a drive and was being defended by Paul, who slapped the ball out of Portis’ hands. The ball went out of bounds, and there was a dispute over who last touched the ball.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Watch the moment the Bucks won the NBA Finals (Video)

The Milwaukee Bucks needed every possession of Game 6 to finish off the Phoenix Suns, but the moment they clinched the title was pure ecstasy. After dropping the first two games of the NBA Finals, things looked grim for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Phoenix Suns were firing on all cylinders, Devin Booker and Chris Paul looked unstoppable and the Bucks’ offense was struggling just enough. What a difference a few days makes.
NBAearnthenecklace.com

Bobby Portis Net Worth: How the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Champion Built His Riches

Bobby Portis Jr.'s Estimated Net Worth: $28.0 Million. Bobby Portis was fielding multiple offers from NBA teams when he surprised analysts by signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. Since then, he’s recorded career highs with the Bucks and led them to the 2021 NBA Championship title. His journey to stardom on the hardwood court is an inspiring one. Bobby Portis’ NBA career alone accounts for a net worth estimated at $28.0 million in 2021. And he puts his fortune to good use by giving back to the community. An NBA Championship ring bumps up his value further, as illustrated here.
NBASkySports

NBA Finals: The Milwaukee Bucks have a Brook Lopez problem

Brook Lopez couldn't defend either Chris Paul or Devin Booker in Milwaukee's Game 1 loss to Phoenix, leaving the Bucks with a tough dilemma heading into Game 2. Going into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo's health. The hyperextended knee he suffered in the...
NBAGolf Digest

Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bobby Portis turned down better offer from Knicks to join Bucks

It’s safe to say that nobody is happier with his decision last offseason than Bucks forward Bobby Portis. After helping to bring Milwaukee its first NBA title in 50 years, Portis confirmed that the Knicks made him a better offer than the two-year, $7.5MM deal he signed with the Bucks, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post.
NBANew York Post

Bobby Portis: Turning down Knicks’ money for Bucks was ‘best thing’

A year ago, Bobby Portis was back home in Little Rock, Arkansas, ticked off that the Knicks weren’t invited back to the Orlando bubble for the season’s restart due to their 21-45 record. Portis had been finally feeling his groove in his first season with New York when their season abruptly ended on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta.
NBASporting News

Bucks' Bobby Portis becomes meme in NBA Finals Game 6 win vs. Suns

Bobby Portis became an instant meme in the Bucks' Game 6 win over the Suns on Tuesday after a couple questionable calls from officials. The first of those calls came in the third quarter, as Portis was called for a personal foul with seemingly perfect defense against Devin Booker:. That,...
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Bucks NBA Finals: Bobby Portis blocks Chris Paul from complaining to ref Scott Foster in Game 6

Typically, opposing players are fine when someone wants to complain to an official. They welcome the idea of an opponent picking up an unnecessary technical foul. But in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis took the opposite approach. When he saw Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was about to go over to official Scott Foster and complain about an out of bounds call, he blocked him from doing so.

Comments / 1

Community Policy