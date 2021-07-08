Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

US consumer borrowing surged in May as economy reopened

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Credit Card#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates fall following COVID-19 worries, FHFA change

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average fell for a fourth consecutive week, as increasing concerns about a COVID-19 resurgence and a recent rule change from the Federal Housing Finance Agency pushed rates downward. According to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped 10 basis points for the...
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

Quarterly Economic Update

In this Q2 recap: U.S. economic growth strong as reopening widens. Europe’s recovery picks up steam; Stocks reach new record highs, face new interest rate and inflation landscape. Quarterly Economic Update. A review of Q2 2021, Presented by MidAmerica Financial Resources. THE QUARTER IN BRIEF. The second quarter began by...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Inflation worries overblown, but interest rate hikes possible in 2023, says top Merrill Lynch economist

Worries over rising prices on everything from cars to plane tickets to washing machines are overblown for now, a senior Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist said Wednesday. Michelle Meyer, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research, told a webinar hosted by the Wall Street bank and its Merrill Lynch wirehouse unit that “thus far, most of the evidence suggests the inflation spike we’re seeing is temporary.”
Businessbondbuyer.com

Inflation: Risk or reality for U.S. bond markets?

Increasing attention to whether inflation is a problem for the U.S. economy and financial markets isn’t resolved easily by looking at the most recent economic and financial market data. COVID-19-related economy and market adjustments continue to confound market observers and policy makers. Inflation likely will surprise on the upside, Treasury...
Businessdtnpf.com

How Much Inflation Will the Fed Tolerate?

In 2012, the Federal Reserve did something it had never done before. It announced an inflation target. Today, with inflation on the rise, the Fed is being asked some big questions about that target. In its 2012 policy statement, the central bank said it would strive for 2% inflation, the...
Businesscapitalpress.com

Low interest rates benefit farm economy, but how long with they last?

Efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed interest rates to record lows in 2020. Annualized rates on non-real estate farm loans were 3.7%, beating out the previous annualized low of 3.8% in 2014. In the last quarter of 2020 interest rates dipped to 3.1%. In the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Mortgage rate falls while consumers pay more

Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average interest rate for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Dip Lower Again | July 20, 2021

Mortgage rates are mostly lower once again today. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 3.257%, down 0.33 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan types are also seeing lower rates with the exception of the 7/1 adjustable-rate purchase and refinance loans, which increased. Lower rates are good...
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Buy As Consumer Borrowing Rebounds

Consumer borrowing is one of the key forces that drive the economy, which is why it's so great to see borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans surging as our financial system continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The Federal Reserve recently reported that U.S. consumer borrowing climbed $35.3 billion in May from the prior month, which was the biggest jump on record. It’s clear that people are getting more comfortable with taking on debt as the job market improves and fears of a pandemic-induced recession are assuaged.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Lender Risk Draws Greater Scrutiny As Auto Sales And Borrowing Surge

Auto sales are on the rise — and with those gains, it stands to reason that lending to help finance those purchases would also be up. Bank earnings have been a hallmark of quarterly reports this past week, and depending on where you looked, auto loan originations grew. Consumers, clearly, are more comfortable taking on big-ticket items, and having by and large paid down credit card loans may be pivoting to deploy their borrowing power into other challenges.
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

US consumer prices spike

U.S. consumer prices last month rose at their fastest pace since August 2018. In June, consumer prices nationwide were up by 0.9%. That's faster than the 0.6% increase in May; analysts expected a 0.5% jump. Accounting for more than one-third of the increase was used car prices, which rose 10.5%...
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

US consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May, biggest jump in 13 years

WASHINGTON -- Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages that have escalated the costs of many goods and services. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in...
BusinessThe Independent

US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008

American consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in prices in June, the latest evidence that a rapid reopening of the economy is fueling pent-up spending for goods and services that in many cases remain in short supply. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy