Jeff Goldblum joins the cast of HBO Max's dark comedy series Search Party for its upcoming fifth season as he calls the show 'magical entertainment'

Jeff Goldblum will appear as a recurring character in the latest installment of HBO Max's dark comedy series, Search Party.

The streaming platform announced that the Jurassic Park star, 68, has joined the cast of the hit show's fifth season on Thursday.

'Search Party is such a brilliant show,' Goldblum said in a statement. 'What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uirfh_0arKNfbC00
Exciting: Jeff Goldblum will appear as a recurring character in the latest installment of HBO Max's dark comedy series, Search Party; seen in 2019

According to the platform's announcement, Goldblum will play the role of Tunnel Quinn, who is described as 'a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory on the other side of her near death experience.'

Search Party's first season followed a group of Manhattan-based twenty-somethings, led by Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat), who team up to solve the mysterious disappearance of a college acquaintance. The show also stars John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hegner and Brandon Michael Hall.

The third and second season dealt with the fallout from their investigation including the group's attempts to cover up a death and their involvement in a highly publicized courtroom trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld9fa_0arKNfbC00
Intriguing: Goldblum will play a tech billionaire who enters into a partnership with lead character Dory(Alia Shawkat) after her near-death experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajV0i_0arKNfbC00
Whodunnit: Search Party's first season followed a group of Manhattan-based twenty-somethings who team up to solve the mysterious disappearance of a college acquaintance. The show stars Meredith Hegner, John Reynolds, Alia Shawkat, Brandon Michael Hall and John Early (pictured L-R)

After Dory was held hostage by an obsessed fan, the fourth season centered on her friends' attempts to find her.

The season ended on a cliffhanger as it appeared that Dory had been killed in a fire set by her deranged kidnapper but it was revealed at the end of the finale that she had survived.

Search Party was renewed for a fifth season in February but a premiere date yet to be announced. HBO Max's statement on Thursday revealed a few plot details, including that after entering into the partnership with Tunnel, Dory 'folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oegqQ_0arKNfbC00
Long resume: Though Jeff rose to fame after appearing in several major motion pictures including the Jurassic Park and Independence Day franchises, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Thor: Ragnarok, the actor also has a large number of television credits. Seen in 1993
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9cV4_0arKNfbC00
Upcoming: Search Party was renewed for a fifth season in February but a premiere date yet to be announced

Though Jeff rose to fame after appearing in several major motion pictures including the Jurassic Park and Independence Day franchises, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Thor: Ragnarok, the actor also has a large number of television credits.

He starred in the eighth and ninth seasons of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, replacing Chris Noth as the main character. In 2005, Goldblum received an Outstanding Guest Actor nomination for his role in Will & Grace.

Goldblum currently executive produces and hosts the Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

