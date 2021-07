Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.