EMA Webinar to Identify Optimal Solutions and Best Practices in Support of CIAM Objectives

Middletown Press
 13 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM): Creating Positive User Experiences While Boosting Security Effectiveness” featuring Steve Brasen, research director of endpoint and identity management at EMA.

www.middletownpress.com

Medical & BiotechRegister Citizen

Controlled Contamination Services Hosts Webinar on "Optimizing Technologies in the Workplace"

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Controlled Contamination Services announces its July webinar, “Optimizing Technology in the Workplace.” The webinar will air on July 21st at 10:00 AM PST and feature Peter Ankerstjerne as the host. This edition will highlight the history and changes driving the facility management industry and how they can positively impact your site.
Technologynojitter.com

Best Practices for Purchasing a Full UCaaS/CCaaS Solution

Several approaches are available when it boils down to acquiring unified communications or CCaaS solutions and evaluating new vendors for your organization. Window shopping, completing a request for proposal (RFP), a request for quote (RFQ), in addition to a request for information (RFI), to name a few. Allow me to elaborate.
SoftwareCSO

Securing CI/CD pipelines: 6 best practices

Recent cyberattacks leveraging weaknesses in continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and developer tooling warrant a need for increased security of the developer infrastructure. Prominently, the Codecov supply-chain attack has alerted everyone against storing secrets in CI/CD environment variables, no matter how safe the environment might be. By breaching a Bash...
New York City, NYtouro.edu

Top 10 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Business

Get the feeling that every day an organization is apologizing for a sensitive data breach or admitting that they’ve been hacked? It’s not just you. Cyberattacks and cybercrimes are becoming frighteningly common. And it’s not just the massive conglomerates that are suffering data breaches either; attacks on small businesses are on the rise as well, with hackers realizing that small businesses might not have established a robust cybersecurity defense.
TechnologyShropshire Star

Webinars launching to support e-commerce businesses

A Midlands-based internet marketing specialist is launching a series of webinars to support e-commerce businesses across the UK. Digital marketing expert Helen Culshaw, who runs Ascendancy in Newport, is launching the specialist webinars this month. Helen has a wealth of business and commercial marketing experience across many high-performing e-commerce businesses...
Technologyaithority.com

Vena Releases Best Practice FP&A And CPM Solution To Help SaaS Companies Power Growth

Vena for SaaS is the ultimate planning foundation, made up of templates, data models, connectors and business logic to help SaaS businesses stay agile, connected and informed. Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, announced the release of Vena for SaaS, a pre-configured solution built to help SaaS companies power business-wide planning through every stage of growth.
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 3 post-pandemic best practices

While enterprise executives have been thinking about digital transformation for years, the past 12 months have seen massive acceleration. There is now broad consensus that digital innovation is necessary for survival. But success is far from guaranteed. Past data shows that a majority of companies struggle to make these initiatives...
EngineeringMySanAntonio

The revolutionary role of AI in identifying and extracting evidence to be explored in a webinar featuring Chris Pashos and Matt Michelson

International HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research is presenting an interactive webinar and Q&A at 11am ET on Thursday 15 July on ‘How artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be incorporated across the product lifecycle to better identify and extract the evidence you need’. Hoboken, New Jersey (PRWEB)...
TechnologySFGate

EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA. Prior to the...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Many Objective Bayesian Optimization

Some real problems require the evaluation of expensive and noisy objective functions. Moreover, the analytical expression of these objective functions may be unknown. These functions are known as black-boxes, for example, estimating the generalization error of a machine learning algorithm and computing its prediction time in terms of its hyper-parameters. Multi-objective Bayesian optimization (MOBO) is a set of methods that has been successfully applied for the simultaneous optimization of black-boxes. Concretely, BO methods rely on a probabilistic model of the objective functions, typically a Gaussian process. This model generates a predictive distribution of the objectives. However, MOBO methods have problems when the number of objectives in a multi-objective optimization problem are 3 or more, which is the many objective setting. In particular, the BO process is more costly as more objectives are considered, computing the quality of the solution via the hyper-volume is also more costly and, most importantly, we have to evaluate every objective function, wasting expensive computational, economic or other resources. However, as more objectives are involved in the optimization problem, it is highly probable that some of them are redundant and not add information about the problem solution. A measure that represents how similar are GP predictive distributions is proposed. We also propose a many objective Bayesian optimization algorithm that uses this metric to determine whether two objectives are redundant. The algorithm stops evaluating one of them if the similarity is found, saving resources and not hurting the performance of the multi-objective BO algorithm. We show empirical evidence in a set of toy, synthetic, benchmark and real experiments that GPs predictive distributions of the effectiveness of the metric and the algorithm.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Civicom Webinar Showcases Enhanced CyberFacility® Solution for IDIs and Focus Groups

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Global marketing research solution provider Civicom hosted a webinar on July 7, 2021 that showcased the improvements on CyberFacility®, its telephone and web-enabled interview and focus group solution. The webinar “CyberFacility Elevated: The Right Choice For Research Success” explored the latest CyberFacility capabilities designed...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Hyperparameter Optimization: Foundations, Algorithms, Best Practices and Open Challenges

Bernd Bischl (1), Martin Binder (1), Michel Lang (1), Tobias Pielok (1), Jakob Richter (1), Stefan Coors (1), Janek Thomas (1), Theresa Ullmann (2), Marc Becker (1), Anne-Laure Boulesteix (2), Difan Deng (3), Marius Lindauer (3) ((1) Department of Statistics, Ludwig Maximilian University Munich, (2) Institute for Medical Information Processing, Biometry and Epidemiology, Ludwig Maximilian University Munich, (3) Institute for Information Processing, Leibniz University Hannover)
EconomyInformationWeek

Business Continuity Program Best Practices Checklist

A business continuity program is an important component of an organization's risk management strategy. An effective business continuity program requires organizations to identify risks that might disrupt operations and then plan alternative measures to ensure personnel are protected and assets are functional if those risks were to occur. Use this checklist to start defining your program and/or self-evaluate your program against best practices.
Softwarearxiv.org

On the impact of Performance Antipatterns in multi-objective software model refactoring optimization

Software quality estimation is a challenging and time-consuming activity, and models are crucial to face the complexity of such activity on modern software applications. One main challenge is that the improvement of distinctive quality attributes may require contrasting refactoring actions on an application, as for trade-off between performance and reliability. In such cases, multi-objective optimization can provide the designer with a wider view on these trade-offs and, consequently, can lead to identify suitable actions that take into account independent or even competing objectives.
Computersitprotoday.com

Cloud Cost Optimization: Best Practices for IT Pros

Cloud expenses can add up quickly if IT pros aren’t careful. In this report, we break down strategies for reducing cloud storage costs, including the costs associated with cloud administration and cloud networking services.
Computersarxiv.org

Conservative Objective Models for Effective Offline Model-Based Optimization

Computational design problems arise in a number of settings, from synthetic biology to computer architectures. In this paper, we aim to solve data-driven model-based optimization (MBO) problems, where the goal is to find a design input that maximizes an unknown objective function provided access to only a static dataset of prior experiments. Such data-driven optimization procedures are the only practical methods in many real-world domains where active data collection is expensive (e.g., when optimizing over proteins) or dangerous (e.g., when optimizing over aircraft designs). Typical methods for MBO that optimize the design against a learned model suffer from distributional shift: it is easy to find a design that "fools" the model into predicting a high value. To overcome this, we propose conservative objective models (COMs), a method that learns a model of the objective function that lower bounds the actual value of the ground-truth objective on out-of-distribution inputs, and uses it for optimization. Structurally, COMs resemble adversarial training methods used to overcome adversarial examples. COMs are simple to implement and outperform a number of existing methods on a wide range of MBO problems, including optimizing protein sequences, robot morphologies, neural network weights, and superconducting materials.
Businessatlantanews.net

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
Computersarxiv.org

DeepCC: Bridging the Gap Between Congestion Control and Applications via Multi-Objective Optimization

The increasingly complicated and diverse applications have distinct network performance demands, e.g., some desire high throughput while others require low latency. Traditional congestion controls (CC) have no perception of these demands. Consequently, literatures have explored the objective-specific algorithms, which are based on either offline training or online learning, to adapt to certain application demands. However, once generated, such algorithms are tailored to a specific performance objective function. Newly emerged performance demands in a changeable network environment require either expensive retraining (in the case of offline training), or manually redesigning a new objective function (in the case of online learning). To address this problem, we propose a novel architecture, DeepCC. It generates a CC agent that is generically applicable to a wide range of application requirements and network conditions. The key idea of DeepCC is to leverage both offline deep reinforcement learning and online fine-tuning. In the offline phase, instead of training towards a specific objective function, DeepCC trains its deep neural network model using multi-objective optimization. With the trained model, DeepCC offers near Pareto optimal policies w.r.t different user-specified trade-offs between throughput, delay, and loss rate without any redesigning or retraining. In addition, a quick online fine-tuning phase further helps DeepCC achieve the application-specific demands under dynamic network conditions. The simulation and real-world experiments show that DeepCC outperforms state-of-the-art schemes in a wide range of settings. DeepCC gains a higher target completion ratio of application requirements up to 67.4% than that of other schemes, even in an untrained environment.
Healthaithority.com

Dash Solutions Announces Support For AWS for Health Initiative

New collaboration with AWS for Health will provide valuable resources to healthcare companies and further empower healthcare innovation. Dash Solutions, the compliance automation company announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify security and compliance for the healthcare industry. AWS for Health is...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

AppOmni Provides SaaS Security Management Support for ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, today announced it will be providing SaaS Security Management support for ServiceNow. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, delivers a powerful solution that helps companies optimize organizational workflows from IT and HR services to employee and customer integrations. With the addition of AppOmni, Security and IT teams can identify and remediate configuration risks and security preferences within the ServiceNow Now Platform.

