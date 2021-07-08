Cancel
Albany, NY

Views Around New York State

By Staff
allotsego.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuing Georgia over voting rights is just the start. Georgia was among a host of GOP-controlled states that in the aftermath of Republican Donald Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden for the presidency have intensified efforts to pass laws brazenly aimed at suppressing votes by people of color. Georgia and its defenders offered the weak defense that some of the provisions it passed will expand voting rights, as if a little window dressing is supposed to make up for its draconian measures.

