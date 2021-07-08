Human Resources, Part 2

Our CEO and Founder Gaurav Banga recently shared a post (excerpted below, full post here) on LinkedIn which talked about how cybersecurity is now a big data problem. “With the exploding enterprise attack surface, there are practically unlimited permutations and combinations of methods that attackers use to breach organizations. Enterprises have deployed dozens of security tools, which generate mountains of data. Infosec folks have to sift through massive vulnerability scans, attack simulation reports, app vulnerability results, cloud and IoT security alerts, outside-in scores, phishing test reports, and apply their knowledge of security controls to prioritize security issues that need to be addressed before they can be exploited by attackers. Of course, this takes time, and they miss stuff. This is an impossible job,” he wrote.