Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Stellantis: Most models to have EV version by 2025

La Crosse Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometers (311 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler#Europe#Ev#Peugeot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Benzinga

Stellantis Follows The Same EV Strategy As Other Automakers

The main auto market players have already announced their big plans supporting their EV strategies. General Motors (NYSE: GM) increased the investment plan in the electric and autonomous car segment for the second time, so now the company plans is to invest an incredible $35 billion until 2025. Something like that agrees with the automaker's 100-year history.
Posted by
Axios

Auto giant Stellantis makes its move on EVs

The huge automaker Stellantis — whose brands include Dodge, Peugeot, Jeep, Citroën, Opel and more — is pouring over $35 billion into vehicle electrification efforts through 2025, it announced Thursday. They include an EV from Dodge, the North American performance division, coming in 2024. (Slogan: "Tear Up the Streets… Not...
Businessthefabricator.com

Stellantis to invest $35.5 billion in EV production

Stellantis, the company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, has announced it will invest more than $35.5 billion in electric vehicle production through 2025, with the support of five battery plants in Europe and North America. The automaker is planning for each of its 14 vehicle brands...
BusinessPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Stellantis Makes EV Plans with Four New Platforms

Last week, Stellantis outlined its integrated electrification strategy spanning its more than a dozen brands, including the announcement of new electric vehicles (EVs) from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. The automaker, spawned by the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, will undergo an electric mobility shift much like the rest of the auto industry, from Audi to Volvo.
Businessjust-auto.com

Ford Dagenham vehicles return, JLR EV direction, Stellantis’ Ellesmere Port electrification- the week

It’s hardly the resumption of Fiesta production (RIP 2003) but vehicle building is returning to Ford’s Dagenham complex after the automaker and Venari Group said they had signed a memorandum of understanding for a new alliance to further cooperation between the two businesses on emergency vehicles. The alliance brings together the UK market leader in commercial vehicles and the UK’s largest emergency service vehicle provider, in plans to manufacture the new, lightweight front-line ambulance – unveiled by Ford and Venari earlier this year. Based on the Transit chassis cab and developed under Project Siren, the lightweight ambulance was designed with input from industry experts and front-line medical teams. The lightweight ambulance is intended to be produced at a new facility at Dagenham from 2022, utilising an existing, “non-production location” that will be “refreshed” to accommodate its manufacturing requirements. It is anticipated that the new business will create around 100 new jobs once production begins. Integral to Ford Pro, Ford’s new business for distribution and services, the alliance marks the start of plans to grow and develop opportunities with key conversions partnerships, ensuring customers from every vocation have access to specialised vehicles. Dagenham was once the English equivalent of Detroit’s River Rouge complex, complete with its own River Thames dock – raw materials in, complete cars out – but was gradually wound down with all car and LCV manufacture shifted to Europe and, in recent years, has mostly produced engines.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025, its president Qin Lihong said on Friday. The company, which makes premium electric cars, aims to have 700 battery swapping stations by the end of this year. A battery swapping station allows drivers to change the battery in their cars to power the rides.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis wants to lead the EV pack

The late Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive of FCA, was infamous in his later years for pouring cold water on electric vehicle (EV) viability, claiming in 2017 that there was no tenable economic model for zero-emission mobility. Statements like these did little to ease investor concerns that the automaker lagged behind the efforts of rivals. In 2020, Carlos Tavares, then Chief Executive of PSA, also expressed doubts over mainstream EV demand without continued subsidies and a much-improved charging network.
crossroadstoday.com

After Slow Start, Stellantis Bets Big on EVs

Plug-in Jeeps, all-electric pickups and the fastest Dodge muscle car ever: Stellantis is betting big on electrification. The world’s fourth-largest automaker announced it will invest 30 billion euros ($35.5 billion) over the next five years in a chase to lead the industry, or at least keep up. Stellantis was formed...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Stellantis Likely to Accelerate EV Investments, Says CEO

Barely two weeks after unveiling his plan to invest $35 billion into vehicle electrification, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday “the number could grow in the near future.”. The key reason is demand. The Portugese-born executive is confident that sales of plug-based vehicles will grow beyond even today’s most optimistic...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rivian EV Maker Delays Production of First Two Models

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -backed electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive announced that it will delay the deliveries of its debut R1T pickup to September after originally planning to debut this month. The company also moved the production debut of its R1S electric SUV, the startup's second planned model, to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Stellantis to produce Fiat Scudo van in Russia

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) will produce Fiat Scudo light commercial vehicles in Russia and export them to other markets, the global carmaker said. Stellantis owns a 70% stake in a car plant in the Russian city of Kaluga where it plans to produce the vehicle. Mitsubishi (8058.T) owns the remaining 30% stake.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Hyundai has biggest profit in seven years, warns about chips

Hyundai Motor Co. posted its biggest profit in seven years, helped by sales of luxury Genesis cars and Ioniq 5 electric vehicles, but warned the global chip shortage could impact third-quarter deliveries. Operating profit rose to 1.89 trillion won ($1.64 billion) in the three months ended June 30 from 590...
Carsmarketplace.org

Stellantis has an ambitious EV plan, but is America ready for it?

Green driving announcements are coming fast and furious lately, at least as major paradigm shifts in industrial strategy and consumer marketing go. This week it was Stellantis, unveiling its plan to get in the fast lane on electric vehicles. The automaker —which is the old Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot combined — said it’ll invest 30 billion euros, or about $35.5 billion, by 2025 to ramp up the development of electric vehicle technology and production.
Business101 WIXX

Daimler to invest more than 40 billion euros by 2030 in electric vehicles

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Thursday it would invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and from 2025 all new vehicle platforms would only make electric cars. The German luxury carmaker said with partners it would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy