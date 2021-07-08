Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

By Ted Andersen
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
782
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loan#Kiva#Calvert Impact Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

SFBT Wednesday Digest: S.F. tech giants join hands; No vaccine? No drink

Good morning, Bay Area. Oakland A's executives are scheduled to return to Las Vegas this week as they continue to kick the tires on a potential relocation of the baseball franchise. The road trip follows Oakland City Council's approval Tuesday of a term sheet for the team's new proposed stadium at Howard Terminal. It makes some major concessions to the A's — but also includes some terms and requirements the A's said they won't accept. Does this mean hardball negotiations will continue, or is it finally splitsville for the A's and Oakland? Our Ron Leuty sizes up the situation.
EconomyPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

United Airlines CEO says ‘demand is recovering even faster than we had hoped’

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby confirmed Wednesday what anyone flying in recent weeks can tell — travel is back. “Demand is recovering even faster than we had hoped domestically, both leisure and business demand, and internationally we see the exact same pattern every time new borders are reopened,” Kirby said on United’s (Nasdaq: UAL) latest earnings call. “When the borders do open, we expect to see the same robust hockey-stick increase in demand that we’ve already seen domestically.”
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Wells Fargo, other bank stocks take hit in market sell-off

A sharp stock market sell-off, coupled with plunging yields in the bond market, slammed shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and other banks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 725.81, or 2.1%, to close at 33,962.04 after early in the day losing more than 900 points as worries mounted over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. But it was falling interest rates on 10-year Treasuries, a common benchmark for home mortgages, that worried bank investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.181% from 1.3% on Friday.
BusinessPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Pacific Program Management promotes Teal Jarzyna to Director of North America for Amazon account

Pacific Program Management promotes six-year veteran of the firm to lead North America Region for major client account SEATTLE, Wash. – July 15, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna to Director of North America for its Amazon account. Responsible for helping move and launch people and space over the past six years, she has worked across multiple service lines for the client, with a focus on improving quality and consistency of project delivery as the global e-commerce leader expanded. Teal is an expert in transition and relocation strategies and has led teams that managed the move of approximately 200,000 people and launched 10 million square feet of space across North America for Amazon. Prior to joining PPM in 2015, she led similar projects for CBRE’s Microsoft account. Teal is a trusted advisor for her clients known for her drive and humor. “Teal is a tremendous leader and embodies PPM’s people-centric client philosophy,” said CEO Clark Lindsay. “She has been an integral element in developing and growing our relationship with Amazon, collaborating with both her client partners and PPM teammates to harness creativity and best practices into innovative methods for delivering service. This promotion is testament to her value for our company and clients.” As Director of North America, Teal will lead PPM’s launch and move projects for Amazon across the United States and Canada outside of the Puget Sound, which has its own dedicated team to serve Amazon’s headquarters. She will continue to report to Christy McFall, the Senior Director for the entire Amazon account at PPM as she develops and leads relocation and space activation programs. She will also lead teams to build site-level occupancy and space planning programs. “I am excited to take on this new leadership role and continue to work with our tremendous team in service to a dynamic client,” Jarzyna said. “The power of our personalized, resourceful approach makes this work incredibly rewarding. All the more so for a client that prides itself on innovation.” Jarzyna held several other leadership positions on this PPM account team, including most recently, Associate Director for the Central division, prior to taking on this expanded role. With more than a decade managing transition and relocation services, Jarzyna’s international experience working with global Fortune 100 clients has made her an energetic, nimble leader whose combined commercial real estate experience and education background in psychology equips her to deliver seamless service. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with operations in key markets across North America. Since 2009, the company has optimized client real estate by maximizing the potential of people and minimizing risk through the efficient and effective reimagination, deployment, and transition of their workspaces. PPM’s diverse professionals foster client innovation and solutions through three integrated service lines — Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition & Relocation Management — while personifying the company’s dedication to corporate citizenship and the advancement of our communities.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: Exact 10 LLC

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 59 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 7 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy