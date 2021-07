Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. The right fielder drilled a 398-foot shot with a runner aboard in the fifth inning to give the Giants what looked to be a sturdy five-run lead. The homer was Yastrzemski's 15th of the campaign, and he is on pace to easily surpass his current career high of 21 long balls set in 2019. Though he is batting only .236 this season, Yastrzemski has complemented the homer total with 20 doubles, 47 runs and 40 RBI.