Chevy Colorado Adds New Entry-Level Trims In Colombia
In November 2020, General Motors officially launched the refreshed 2021 Chevy Colorado in Colombia to complement Chevrolet’s portfolio and strengthen the model’s position as the most advanced midsize pickup in the South American country. Seven months later, after selling it in high-end LTZ and High Country trim levels, the manufacturer has just added two new working-class variants of the Chevy Colorado to the Colombian market.gmauthority.com
Comments / 0