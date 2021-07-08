Chevy Colorado Adds New Entry-Level Trims In Colombia

In the mid-1980s, General Motors’ G-Body platform (Chevy Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix) was being used in NASCAR racing. Well, sort of. The basic body shape was being used. There were few similarities beyond that, but I digress. The body shape had some aerodynamic deficiencies that kept the G-Body cars from being as slippery as Ford’s Thunderbird. In order to bring a lower coefficient of drag to the Monte and GP, in 1986 GM created the Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe and Grand Prix 2+2. The rear window had a twenty-five degree slope, the trunk lid was much smaller with a flatter spoiler, and the nose was more aerodynamic.