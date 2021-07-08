Cancel
Cars

Chevy Colorado Adds New Entry-Level Trims In Colombia

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2020, General Motors officially launched the refreshed 2021 Chevy Colorado in Colombia to complement Chevrolet’s portfolio and strengthen the model’s position as the most advanced midsize pickup in the South American country. Seven months later, after selling it in high-end LTZ and High Country trim levels, the manufacturer has just added two new working-class variants of the Chevy Colorado to the Colombian market.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

#Gm#Chevrolet Colorado#South American#Colombian#Gm Colombia#Onstar#Lte#Colorado High Country#Gm Authority
