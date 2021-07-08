Facet Realty Partners With Side, Energizing the Tampa Bay Real Estate Industry With Its Bright, Positive Approach

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Facet Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Facet Realty, a firm raising the bar in Tampa real estate with its client-centric focus, is powered by the industry’s most technologically advanced platform.

