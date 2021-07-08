Cooling centers available in Northern California during July heat wave

Because of the incoming heat, cities across the Sacramento region are opening cooling centers to residents seeking relief. Here's a list of currently known available centers:. Sacramento: Hagginwood Wood Community Center and the Hart Senior Center are available from noon - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A third cooling center at Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. through Monday, July 12.