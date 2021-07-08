Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Cooling centers available in Northern California during July heat wave

ABC10
ABC10
 13 days ago
Because of the incoming heat, cities across the Sacramento region are opening cooling centers to residents seeking relief. Here's a list of currently known available centers:. Sacramento: Hagginwood Wood Community Center and the Hart Senior Center are available from noon - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A third cooling center at Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. through Monday, July 12.

www.abc10.com

ABC10

ABC10

