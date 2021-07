With the return of fireworks at both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, we’re seeing more and more Disney fans flood to the parks this month. July has been a great month so far with more to come! For example, who’s ready to head on over to EPCOT to eat and sip your way through EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival?! If visiting Magic Kingdom, you’ll want to be aware there are two new refurbishments that have popped up on the Walt Disney World refurb calendar.