Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fairfield; Middlesex The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Southern Middlesex County in southern Connecticut Southern New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Norwalk, Milford, Wallingford, Shelton, Guilford, New Canaan, Clinton, Durham, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden, Stratford, Trumbull, Branford, Westport, North Haven and Darien. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.