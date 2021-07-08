Best Miniseries Of All Time Ranked

A good miniseries might just be the ultimate form of television entertainment. A miniseries has more time to work with than a single movie, meaning storylines, characters, and plot arcs have more room to develop and deepen. Yet a miniseries also demands less of you than a full, multi-season TV show does. Moreover, a conventional show might take ages to get interesting, in addition to running the risk of losing its luster well before an ending you feel obligated to reach. Sometimes, a solid handful of episodes and a definitive ending is all you need to make great TV. The best miniseries function as perfect units of rainy-weekend binge-worthiness, boasting solid budgets, satisfying finales, and plenty of Monday-morning discussion fodder.