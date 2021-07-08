Research shows shorter workweek leads to increased wellbeing, productivity

The COVID-19 pandemic has pressed the importance of having work-life balance. However, the motif of remote working has been "burnout" or even, to some extent, karoshi. Karoshi is a Japanese term for "death by overwork." Japan has a culture of long working hours, which has led to occupational-related mortality. This phenomenon has been observed in other regions as well (eg, Western Pacific). In fact, a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization from 2000 to 2016 reported that overwork (> 55 hours/week) is a leading risk factor for occupational disease — more specifically, ischemic heart disease and stroke.