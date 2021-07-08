Cancel
Research shows shorter workweek leads to increased wellbeing, productivity

By Elizabeth Thomas WSET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSET/WKRC) - If you've ever wished for a shorter workweek, we've got supporting arguments for you. Trials were recently conducted in Iceland to see how working less hours would pan out for its citizens and its industry. So between 2015 and 2019, those who normally worked 40 hours a week, switched to 35-to-36-hour weeks -- with no reduction in pay. The trials involved 2,500 people, about 1% of the country's workforce.

