Research shows shorter workweek leads to increased wellbeing, productivity
(WSET/WKRC) - If you've ever wished for a shorter workweek, we've got supporting arguments for you. Trials were recently conducted in Iceland to see how working less hours would pan out for its citizens and its industry. So between 2015 and 2019, those who normally worked 40 hours a week, switched to 35-to-36-hour weeks -- with no reduction in pay. The trials involved 2,500 people, about 1% of the country's workforce.local12.com
Comments / 0