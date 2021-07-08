Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BROWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 419 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greenacres to Coral Springs. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Wellington, Margate, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale and Greenacres.alerts.weather.gov
