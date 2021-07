Did you know that International Self-Care Day is an actual thing — and it’s coming up soon, on July 24? If that’s a snort of derision we heard over the Interwebs from all the moms out there, well, Busy Philipps feels you. But hear her (and us!) out: The Girls5Eva and Freaks and Geeks actress knows how hard self-care is for moms, which is why her latest partnership is designed to help make it a bit more realistic for those of us who already feel stretched to the limit without adding another to-do to the list — even a fun one.