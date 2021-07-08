6 Sessions That Wowed SecOps Pros at SOCstock 2021
SOCstock 2021 is now in the rearview mirror, but thanks to the magic of recording technology, you can still relive it in the present. The day was filled with thought provoking and trailblazing content, delivered by security operations professionals for security operations professionals, across enterprises and MSSPs. No other infosec event in the world is exclusively dedicated to the SOC practitioner – and certainly no other one does it with as much spirit and sparkle as SOCstock (just look at our hippie logo).securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0