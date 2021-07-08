6 Sessions That Wowed SecOps Pros at SOCstock 2021

Over the past year, businesses have adapted remarkably to a hybrid work model that has many employees working from home, some in the office, and others alternating between sites. This requires support of an ever-increasing number of endpoints—whether corporate-issued or personally owned devices—with no margin for compromise on security, uptime, or latency. Increasingly, businesses are looking to leverage this hybrid work model, extending greater flexibility to employees and taking advantage of lessons learned and unexpected benefits discovered during the pandemic disruptions: a more resilient workforce, easing real estate needs, and greater job satisfaction, among others. In highly regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare, the extended hybrid model can cause concerns over security.