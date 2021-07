To continue making plant-based meat accessible to more consumers around the world, Beyond Meat announced the launch of its new e-commerce site on JD.com, one of the country’s largest technology-driven companies. Marking Beyond Meat’s first e-commerce channel in China, the new online store will offer a variety of its delicious and nutritious plant-based products like Beyond Beef and the Beyond Burger in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, with plans to expand to 300 cities throughout the country.