NASA Astronaut Ron Garan Marks 10-year Anniversary of Last Spacewalk of the Space Shuttle Era

NASA’s Perseverance rover is preparing the first collection of a soil sample on Mars, which will later be sent to Earth. The US space agency announced on Wednesday. Work on this important milestone should therefore begin in the next two weeks, and Perseverance will need a total of 11 days for this. The goal is a sealed soil sample that can be brought to earth and analyzed here with significantly better technology. The researchers now explain that it is not just about looking for traces of possible life in the past.