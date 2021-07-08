Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

HOT CORNER: DEPLOYING DEPUTIES

Citrus County Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article• I just read the story about our local sheriff considering assisting the governor in deploying forces – our own local law enforcement forces – to the border in Arizona and Texas in order to protect it (the Thursday, July 1, front-page story, “CCSO awaits direction from Gov.,” “Supports Florida deployment plan to US-Mexico border”). I think this is nothing but political grandstanding by DeSantis and the governors in Texas and Arizona and, frankly, the taxpayers of Citrus County are not funding the sheriff’s department to go assist with border control. That is way out of their lane. They do not need to do it and we need to keep our sheriff’s department back here fighting our own crime problems, which we have plenty of. Yeah, they want to fight the fentanyl and other drugs coming across the border. How about we fight what’s happening here in our county? This is just not what our sheriff’s department needs to be doing. We need the resources here.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Citrus County, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Ccso#Floridians#Citrus Countians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 3

Community Policy