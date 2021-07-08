HOT CORNER: DEPLOYING DEPUTIES

• I just read the story about our local sheriff considering assisting the governor in deploying forces – our own local law enforcement forces – to the border in Arizona and Texas in order to protect it (the Thursday, July 1, front-page story, “CCSO awaits direction from Gov.,” “Supports Florida deployment plan to US-Mexico border”). I think this is nothing but political grandstanding by DeSantis and the governors in Texas and Arizona and, frankly, the taxpayers of Citrus County are not funding the sheriff’s department to go assist with border control. That is way out of their lane. They do not need to do it and we need to keep our sheriff’s department back here fighting our own crime problems, which we have plenty of. Yeah, they want to fight the fentanyl and other drugs coming across the border. How about we fight what’s happening here in our county? This is just not what our sheriff’s department needs to be doing. We need the resources here.