Former SF Giants executive Dick Tidrow has passed away at the age of 74, according to a report by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Tidrow served in many capacities for the Giants but is best known for his time as the organization’s farm director from 1997-2005. One of the most trusted scouting voices in the organization, Tidrow was considered highly influential in the franchise’s selections of Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner, and Jonathan Sanchez, four starting pitchers who would play pivotal roles in multiple World Series champions.