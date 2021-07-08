Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Top 30 Space Execs to Watch in 2021: Virgin Galactic’s Swami Iyer

By Amanda Ziadeh
washingtonexec.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Swami Iyer merged three classified subsidiaries at GKN into a single defense company technology company. His team had key positions in many platforms, either in production or development. “Where human spaceflight was once in the realm of dreams and imagination, it is now on the verge of becoming...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#Human Spaceflight#Gkn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensecityoflarkspur.org

A New Space Race? Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Commercial Space Flight: An Insider's View with Ron Rosano

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Crashed 8%

It's official. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has competition in the space tourism space. At 9:12 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, rival space tourism provider Blue Origin launched its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft on its first crewed mission. Seven minutes later, the spacecraft's booster landed back on Earth, cushioned by its retrorockets. Three...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

Blue Origin brought the first official tourists to space

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket blasted off from the flat Texas desert this morning. It was Blue Origin’s 16th time launching the New Shepard model and the third time this particular rocket and capsule have risen to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. But it was the first time the vehicle carried passengers, including a paying customer.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Space tourism: Rockets emit 100 times more CO₂ per passenger than flights

The commercial race to get tourists to space is heating up between Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On Sunday 11 July, Branson ascended 80 km to reach the edge of space in his piloted Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceplane. Bezos’ autonomous Blue Origin rocket is due to launch on July 20, coinciding with the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.
Aerospace & Defensewlrn.org

A Space For All? How Will Space Tourism Shape Access To Space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reached a life long goal of flying in space. His company Blue Origin launched its first mission with passengers Tuesday morning from West Texas, ushering in a new era of private space tourism. And earlier this month another billionaire reached the boundary of space. Richard Branson...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Richard Branson achieves his feat with Virgin Galactic and opens the era of space tourism

The billionaire Richard Branson It has managed to accomplish the feat that it had been preparing for months. This Sunday he landed safely in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, after spending a few minutes at the outer space border aboard a privately built ship. He has done it aboard the ship of his own company Virgin Galactic. It is a trip that the businessman had always dreamed of and a milestone for space tourism that various companies want to start commercializing.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Space Tourism Has Officially Taken Off

"It will be humbling. It will be spiritual." This is the promise that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gave to customers for its offering of a moment in space back in 2004. It took almost 17 years of development, but Virgin Galactic delivered on its promise. Sir Richard Branson made history on July 11th as the first crew flight reached the edge of space and returned safely to Earth.
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic Stock Comes In For A Soft Landing

Spaceship tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock squeezed to near all-time highs on the successful space flight with its charismatic billionaire chairman Richard Branson. This paves the way for consumer passenger space tourism. Virgin Galactic shares traded as a meme stock but has lost momentum. There’s been much...
Aerospace & DefenseMIT Technology Review

Blue Origin takes its first passengers to space

This time, there was a blastoff. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and three other civilians watched the sky turn from blue to black this morning as the company’s reusable rocket and capsule system New Shepard passed the Kármán line, the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space. Around 9:25 a.m....
Aerospace & Defenseliveandletsfly.com

BREAKING: Bezos, Blue Origin Launch To Space

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy