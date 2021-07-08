Has the Sony Alpha 7 IV Been Leaked By a New Underwater Housing?

Enjoy unobstructed views from top to bottom with the Acecore Technologies Zoe Zetona commercial drone. This powerful drone can stabilize and manage the 60 megapixel Sony a7R IV for a whopping 25 minutes. What’s more, the Zetona is can serve as an inspection tool for high-value and high-risk industrial tasks. Since its F9P L1/L2 RTK precision positions work with 4 or 8 oversized engines, it can hold itself almost completely still in the air. Additionally, you’ll have full camera control over the Sony a7R IV because you can access all settings remotely. Moreover, the camera automatically geotags each images EXIF data during mapping missions. Plus, the integrated 2-axis gimbal tilts the camera 90 degrees downward when you want it to. Finally, this drone has optimized workflows for both single and dual operator setups.
Comments / 0