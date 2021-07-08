Has the Sony Alpha 7 IV Been Leaked By a New Underwater Housing?

Photographer Stan Moniz (@stanmoniz) is a stargazer and adventure enthusiast who likes to push his gear to the limits to create unique and breathtaking results. He recently got his hands on the Sony 14mm f/1.8 G Master and in this video, the Alpha Collective member takes a deep dive into the lens and his experience using it for landscape, astro, underwater and more. “Spoiler alert: I’m going to have to go ahead and officially say that the 14mm is now my new favorite lens to shoot with,” says Moniz. “If you see me around town or possibly in a National Park somewhere, you can bet that I will have the 14mm with me.”