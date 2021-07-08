Cancel
Has the Sony Alpha 7 IV Been Leaked By a New Underwater Housing?

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has not made any indication that the Alpha 7 IV camera is coming, but a new listing for the Sea & Sea MDXL-a7IV Underwater Housing has renewed speculation that the much-anticipated camera may be arriving sooner rather than later. Originally spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, underwater housing manufacturer Sea...

petapixel.com

