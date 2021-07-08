Cancel
Stafford Township, NJ

Here’s What Stopped Traffic For 30 Today On Rt 72 In Long Beach Island

By jbwobm
 13 days ago
It wasn't road work. It was quite a sight. Let's dive in with the story and the shocking picture. Listen to JB afternoons on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. When cars collide, bad things happen. In this case, a Jeep Cherokee and a Jeep Renegade made physical impact with each other on the Route 72 Causeway Bridge shortly before noon today. The Stafford Township Police Department shared this startling picture and info on the story is below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Renegade#New Jersey Stacker#Wallethub
