Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

Tests of quantum mechanics on a macroscopic scale require extreme control over mechanical motion and its decoherence1,2,3. Quantum control of mechanical motion has been achieved by engineering the radiation–pressure coupling between a micromechanical oscillator and the electromagnetic field in a resonator4,5,6,7. Furthermore, measurement-based feedback control relying on cavity-enhanced detection schemes has been used to cool micromechanical oscillators to their quantum ground states8. In contrast to mechanically tethered systems, optically levitated nanoparticles are particularly promising candidates for matter-wave experiments with massive objects9,10, since their trapping potential is fully controllable. Here we optically levitate a femtogram (10−15 grams) dielectric particle in cryogenic free space, which suppresses thermal effects sufficiently to make the measurement backaction the dominant decoherence mechanism. With an efficient quantum measurement, we exert quantum control over the dynamics of the particle. We cool its centre-of-mass motion by measurement-based feedback to an average occupancy of 0.65 motional quanta, corresponding to a state purity of 0.43. The absence of an optical resonator and its bandwidth limitations holds promise to transfer the full quantum control available for electromagnetic fields to a mechanical system. Together with the fact that the optical trapping potential is highly controllable, our experimental platform offers a route to investigating quantum mechanics at macroscopic scales11.
