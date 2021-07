As investors navigate the current volatility in the market, space travel stocks appear to be taking flight. Understandably, this sector of the stock market today continues to gain momentum as investors consider the merits of commercial space travel. Sure, conventional travel stocks such as Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL) and Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) may be dipping. However, with the promise of the new frontier of space, more adventurous investors could be eager to fuel the current hype around space travel stocks. So much so, that they appear to be the latest stock market trend to jump on now.