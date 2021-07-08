Here’s What Stopped Traffic For 30 Today On Rt 72 In Stafford (Pic)

We've all been there. Commuting to work can be extremely stressful especially when you throw in a delay day after day. I spend a good part of my commute on the Garden State Parkway and every day I see things that drivers do that just drive me absolutely crazy including excessive speeding, braking at EZ Pass, switching lanes with no turn signal, zipping in and out of lanes, eating while driving, talking on the phone and not being hands-free.