Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ashley Cole apologises to Kalvin Phillips after England reach Euro 2020 final

By Freddie Keighley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Ashley Cole issued a heartfelt apology to Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder helped steer England to the Euro 2020 final with victory over Denmark.

Phillips, 25, has started each of the Three Lions' games at the tournament and his midfield partnership with Declan Rice has been crucial to their success.

The Leeds United stalwart only earned his first cap last September and there were questions of his ability to perform on the international stage as Gareth Southgate announced his Euros squad.

But Phillips has answered those questions emphatically over the course of the tournament, starting with his man-of-the-match showing in England's group-stage opener against Croatia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8ehB_0arKJdgu00
Phillips has enjoyed a brilliant tournament as one of England's two midfield lynchpins (Image: Getty Images)

Cole admitted he was one such critic after the full-time whistle blew on the 2-1 victory over Denmark, also opening up on the apology he made to Phillips.

"It was brilliant to see these fans here, the families are here, the players are celebrating singing that great song [Sweet Caroline], it’s just wonderful," The former Three Lions left-back told ITV Sport .

"It’s emotional. I’ll say it live on air, I had to get Kalvin Phillips here and say to him, ‘you know what… big respect’.

"I think he’s been tremendous in this tournament, he’s been so solid and integral in this England [team]. For me that was my little ‘sorry’."

Cole also discussed Phillips' brilliant understanding with West Ham United star Declan Rice in a glowing verdict on the England team as a whole.

The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man added: "I have been very impressed. I think there were question marks on whether (Harry) Maguire should start coming back from injury.

"He came back and slotted in so well. I think he has been tremendous in the tournament.

How do you rate Kalvin Phillips' tournament out of 10? Comment below.

"A shout out for Jordan Pickford who has been brilliant and hopefully he can get the Golden Glove.

"And then you look at the two pivots (Phillips and Rice) in front which I think have been vital and integral in the way that England play."

Like many of his fellow pundits, Cole was clearly emotional in the immediate aftermath of England's triumph over Denmark, which came after 90 hard-fought minutes and an equally-tense extra-time at Wembley.

"My throat is dry, my mouth is dry, it's really drained me," he said.

"It’s a little bit surreal, seeing the boys celebrate with their families, who obviously can’t come down and celebrate with them on the pitch, was brilliant.

"I think they’ve worked so hard in the game and to see how happy they are with the staff, the manager, the coaches, it’s brilliant to see so I’m delighted with that."

Buy the official programme for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy here.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Ashley Cole
Person
Jordan Pickford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Lions#Euros#Itv Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips' rise from Wortley to Wembley

First it was the Championship, then it was the Premier League's turn, now he's made a huge mark on the international stage. Since Kalvin Phillips set up Raheem Sterling for England's opening goal of Euro 2020 against Croatia, fans across England and beyond have started to take notice. Leeds United...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips gives friends semi-final shirt

Friends of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips said they were thrilled to receive his match shirt following the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Denmark. More than 66,000 spectators watched the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday. Among the crowd were several of Phillips' friends, including Micaiah Williams from Leeds. Mr...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker inspiring a new generation

England's football heroes are inspiring a new generation of youngsters to believe they can achieve, say the stars' former teachers. Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are among a Yorkshire contingent which has helped the team reach the semi-finals of the European Championships. Claire Beswick, who taught Phillips as a youngster...
SoccerTribal Football

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips: When I believed England could win Euros

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he felt England could win the Euros after game one. Phillips believed it after the opening win against Croatia, in which he played a man-of-the-match role. Asked when a switch was flicked, Phillips responded: “For me, personally, it was the first game. It was...
SoccerSB Nation

Euro 2020 Leeds watch - Semi-finals: Phillips helps England to first final in 55 years.

Mid-week brought with it two mouthwatering semi-final clashes, and the two Leeds players remaining in the tournament were left with mixed emotions come Wednesday night. Diego Llorente’s Spain side were against Italy on Tuesday night, and it was agony for the Leeds centre-back as his side were dumped out by the Azzurri on penalties, without Llorente managing a single minute on the pitch.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips 'would be worth £100M'

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be worth £100million in today's transfer market, Arsenal hero Perry Groves has claimed. The Yorkshire native starred for England at Euro 2020, and Groves thinks he would be suited at Liverpool. "Kalvin Phillips fits Liverpool," he said. "He fits Liverpool perfectly, with the energy...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England v Denmark: Three Lions reach Euro 2020 final after Harry Kane scores in extra time

England have landed a place in the Euro 2020 final, after beating Demark 2-1 in an incredible semi-final clash at Wembley. The Three Lions took the lead after Harry Kane scored a penalty rebound goal in the first half of extra time. The skpper’s penalty was saved by Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but Kane jumped on the rebound, striking it into the back of the net, making the score 2-1. Denmark had gone 1-0 in the 30th minute with a stunning free-kick courtesy of youngster Mikkel Damsgaard, who curled in the ball from 25 yards after Luke Shaw fouled...
SoccerPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: England reaches Euro 2020 final, beats Denmark

England is headed to the European Championship final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time. England captain Harry Kane’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but the forward scored from the rebound in the 104th minute. Denmark played the second half of extra time with 10 men because...
SoccerThe Independent

England reached Euro 2020 final after ‘generous penalty’, Marco Verratti says

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti feels the spot-kick Raheem Sterling won in England’s Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark was “a bit of a generous penalty”. The Three Lions were awarded the penalty in extra-time of Wednesday’s clash at Wembley after Joakim Maehle was adjudged to have fouled Sterling. Harry Kane...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
UEFAchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: England reaches Euro 2020 final

SEATTLE — Before Wednesday, no team in MLS history had ever started a season going unbeaten for 13 consecutive matches. Seattle Sounders "proud" of breaking MLS record but have sights set on bigger goals | MLSSoccer.com. Seattle Sounders FC’s Christian Roldan and his younger brother Alex Roldan will represent the...
SoccerBBC

England reach Euro 2020 final: 'One of the best days of my life'

England's men's team have reached their first Euros final, and the first major tournament final since 1966, thanks to a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra-time. There were 66,000 fans in attendance - what did it mean to them to witness the end of the 55-year wait for a semi-final win?

Comments / 0

Community Policy