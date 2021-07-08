Prepping Your Kid With Comebacks for Bullies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -” With the unseasonably warm summer we’ve had so far I hope none of this information is too jarring for you but I wanted to spend some time talking with you about heat safety for your children. For infants six months or under they really shouldn’t be in direct sunlight for more than twenty minutes at a time a couple of times a day and they don’t have sunblock unless there are absolutely no other options because it can soak into their skin much easier. They shouldn’t be in hot cars for very long because the air conditioning doesn’t get around their rear-facing car seats very well and they can overheat easily. If you would like to see if your infant is too warm you can reach between their shirt and back and feel if they are warm to the touch. For older kids, it is really important to have water available in unlimited quantities and have shade so they can take adequate breaks. Sunblock is very important if they will be outside for more than 20 minutes even if the sun is covered up by clouds. titanium and zinc is the best kind as it is absorbed less and is easier on the skin for those with skin issues. Reapply frequently every two hours. If your child has splotchy spots on the neck or face it may be an indication they need to take a break and sit in the shade. If you notice they are lethargic you will need to seek help immediately. If sunburns blister you will want to get that checked out. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your health watch” Dr. Cara hamilton.