Prepping Your Kid With Comebacks for Bullies
Chances are high that your child will either be bullied at some point or will witness a bullying attempt. Bullying for kids is, in essence, them testing out power structures. It’s one of those instincts that’s hardwired in the natural world — to get a higher pecking order, more resources, and all that — but has advantages that no longer apply. So until an adult steps it, it’s inevitable kids will give into the instinct, and the rest of the kids need to be prepared with a comeback for bullies. But what does that look like?www.fatherly.com
Comments / 0