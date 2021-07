When the coronavirus shutdowns began, Emerald Holman was fresh off a national tour with Step Afrika! and preparing for the dance company’s local “Step Xplosion” show. Roc Mikey and his go-go band, UCB, were playing weekly gigs at the Felicity Lounge on H Street NE and, he says, “starting to get our notoriety back.” Roc Lee was designing sound for upcoming university theater productions. Victoria Ford was working at the Anthem photographing concerts. Kayona Ebony Brown was putting together a series of multimedia novellas. Dylan Arredondo was midway through one acting contract and had four more lined up, work that he expected to last him “really through the end of 2020.”