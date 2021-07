Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 1,209,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,405. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62.