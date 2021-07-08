Quick Response By Trenton Fire Department Saves Home

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A vehicle fire disrupted traffic in the area of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) South and Interstate 295 in Lawrence Saturday evening. The blaze was reported about 5:20 p.m. Police and Lawrence Township firefighters arrived to find a vehicle heavily-involved in flames at the bottom of the exit ramp leading from Interstate 295 South onto Brunswick Pike South. Police quickly shut down the exit ramp and also detoured other traffic away from the blaze. Firefighters stretched a hoseline and quickly knocked down the flames. However the vehicle – reported to be a Jeep Wrangler – was a total loss. The driver was not injured and had exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. The traffic detours were in place for about an hour while the fire was extinguished and the charred vehicle was towed away. Coincidentally, this was the third vehicle fire in Lawrence Township in as many days – the others being in the area of Mercer Mall on Thursday morning and on Quakerbridge Road at Lawrence Station Road about lunchtime on Friday.