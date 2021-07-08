Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Quick Response By Trenton Fire Department Saves Home

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 650 Grand Avenue for a fire around 11:50 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire on the roof at the rear of a 2 family home and an “all hands” was called sending the full first alarm of equipment to the scene. Trenton firefighters were able to bring the fire quickly under control saving the home. A neighbor was overheard saying, they saved the house and it was a good thing the firefighters got there so quickly.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
140
Followers
300
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onscene News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Crash On Spruce Street In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department and TEMS responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Spruce Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:42 a.m. TEMS treated at least one person on scene and it was unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital. Trenton Police Department is investigating...
Hopewell, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Overturned Dump Truck On Route 31 At The Circle In Hopewell

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:30 a.m. a dump truck traveling north on Route 31 lost control and turned over at the circle. The truck’s load spilled on the side of the highway and caused traffic delays in the area. Hopewell Township Police, Hopewell Township Fire Departments and EMS responded to the scene. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
TrafficPosted by
MidJersey.News

Serious Crash On Route 1 In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police and West Windsor Emergency Services responded to a serious MVA on U.S. Route 1 near Carnegie Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. The crash also sent Capital Health Paramedics and the Princeton First Aid and Rescue squad to the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital by medical personnel.
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm In Monroe Township, One Victim Transported To Burn Center

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Around 2:00 a.m. Monroe Police, Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to Rutherford Hayes Drive for a well involved house fire. Upon arrival firefighters were met with a fully involved structure and a 2nd Alarm was struck sending mutual aid from Jamesburg, Millstone and Hightstown Fire Departments. Firefighters battled the flames for approximately an hour before bringing the fire fully under control.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Rolls Over On I-195 In Upper Freehold, Near Imlaystown Exit

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 12:11 p.m. a vehicle lost control traveling in the west bound direction on I-195 just past exit 11 Imlaystown and overturned. NJ State Police, Hope Fire Company of Allentown – Upper Freehold, and Allentown EMS – Capital Heath responded to the scene. Upon arrival the vehicle was already up righted. It was reported that the driver refused medical treatment.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Commercial Building Fire Extinguished In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Just after 6:00 a.m. the Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to 3 Industrial Drive for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival firefighters reported a heavy smoke condition inside the building and full first alarm was called. Firefighters donned air packs and advanced hose lines in the building. Once arriving at the source of the smoke and firefighters found a large quantity of paper burning, the fire was being held in check by the fire sprinkler system. Firefighters had to finish extinguishing what the fire sprinkler system could not. Firefighters set up fans and vented the smoke from the building. Quick actions of built in fire protection systems and responding firefighters saved the building and the business should be able to reopen quickly.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Police Blotter

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The East Windsor Township Police Department initiated the following police reports through Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Reminder defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty. Obstruction of Justice. Location: Mercer Street/ Airport Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520. Time/Date: 12:20 PM, 7-15-2021. The officer was detailed to...
Mercer County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Police And Rescue Crews Search Mercer County Park For Reported Plane Down

WEST WINDSOR – HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 4:00 p.m. police received on 9-1-1 call reporting a plane down in the area of Mercer County Park that crashed in or near the lake. Police responded from both West Windsor and Hamilton Township as well as Mercer County Park Rangers. Police from the West Windsor side appeared to have at least three drones in the air and Hamilton appeared to have two drones searching. West Windsor Emergency Services, Princeton Junction Fire Company and West Windsor responded and deployed boats to search the water for any aircraft.
Posted by
MidJersey.News

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation At Breunig Ave Park In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Mercer County Shooting Response Team and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 19, 2021, in Trenton at the Breunig Avenue Park. Officers responded to the area of 14 Breunig Avenue and located the adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Fire Extinguished In Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A vehicle fire disrupted traffic in the area of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) South and Interstate 295 in Lawrence Saturday evening. The blaze was reported about 5:20 p.m. Police and Lawrence Township firefighters arrived to find a vehicle heavily-involved in flames at the bottom of the exit ramp leading from Interstate 295 South onto Brunswick Pike South. Police quickly shut down the exit ramp and also detoured other traffic away from the blaze. Firefighters stretched a hoseline and quickly knocked down the flames. However the vehicle – reported to be a Jeep Wrangler – was a total loss. The driver was not injured and had exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. The traffic detours were in place for about an hour while the fire was extinguished and the charred vehicle was towed away. Coincidentally, this was the third vehicle fire in Lawrence Township in as many days – the others being in the area of Mercer Mall on Thursday morning and on Quakerbridge Road at Lawrence Station Road about lunchtime on Friday.
Posted by
MidJersey.News

Deja Vu: Man Walks Away From Trenton Psychiatric Hospital Again; Last Time Was About A Month Ago

TRENTON – EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–At 7:48 a.m. Ewing Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police that a male walked away from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital (TPH). The investigation revealed that Angel Sariol, 03/30/1972, 6′ 1″ 173 pounds, short hair, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers, walked away from the facility at approximately 7:32 AM, heading toward Cadwalader Park. Sariol was being held at TPH on a non-criminal hold. Information received from Human Services Police is that Sariol is not considered a danger to the public. Human Services Police have entered Sariol into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Sariol has ties to Bergen and Union counties. If you see Angel Sariol, please do not approach him, and call 9-1-1.
Posted by
MidJersey.News

South River Woman Charged With Bias Intimidation – Hate Crime in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–On Monday, July 19, 2021, just after midnight Mount Laurel Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road for a report of a disorderly female in the lobby. Arriving officers located the intoxicated woman in the hotel parking lot. She was identified as Elizabeta M Trzeciak, age 46, of South River, NJ. Officers determined that she was staying at another nearby hotel and she was turned over to a family member. Several hours later a video depicting Ms. Tzreciak’s behavior was turned over to the police. The video and its content were not provided or mentioned during the initial investigation. The video showed Ms. Trzeciak verbally berating the front desk clerk using profanity and racial slurs. She is also seen knocking items off of the front desk and throwing them at the victim. Based on the evidence from the video and again interviewing the victim, Ms. Trzeciak was charged with bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a review by an Assistant Prosecutor from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge ordered charges placed on a warrant.
Posted by
MidJersey.News

UPDATE: Victims Identified In Yesterday’s 2 Separate Killings In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating two separate shooting homicides that occurred in Trenton on Monday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Trenton police responded to the area of 14 Breunig Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 19, 2021. Officers located William Mitchell, 33,...
Posted by
MidJersey.News

False Alarm At Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Witnesses told MidJersey.news that this afternoon Ocean County Sherriff Officers and Jackson Township Police had the entrances to Great Adventure closed for a short period of time not letting anyone in or out. Unofficial sources stated what ever the incident was it appeared to be a false alarm and the park was reopened.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Another Shooting In Trenton This Time On Ellsworth Avenue

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police responded to a “Shot Spotter” activation in the area of Ellsworth Avenue sometime after 8:00 p.m. At 8:11 p.m. Trenton Police found an unresponsive gun shot victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds on the side of 59 Ellsworth Avenue, police said. Preliminary information indicated numerous shell casings were found and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded and is investigating.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Hamilton 2 Vehicle Crash Near Hamilton High West

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Around 9:20 a.m. Hamilton Police, Fire Department and RWJ EMS were dispatched to South Clinton and East Park Avenue near Hamilton High West, for a two vehicle crash and overturned with people trapped. Hamilton Township Fire Department arrived and assisted victims and a second ambulance was called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy