Family Relationships

Coaching A Family Member Through Her Return To Work

By Returnships.org
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
As the pandemic started, I had the opportunity to work closely with a family member in her journey of returning to work. She had been out of the workforce for 20 years. Though there were a lot of job sites for her to visit and online job listings to consider, where to start was a struggle. We found that there was no site to bridge the gap.

Texarkana, TXtamut.edu

Families' Guide to Career Development

One of the most valuable things a family member can do to assist their student with the career planning process is to listen and maintain an open mind to often unclear ideas. Career development and planning can be stressful. It requires family members to be patient, empathetic and understanding, even if you don’t agree with their thought processes, comments, ideas, or decisions.
Forbes

On The Job Hunt? 14 Personal Branding Tips For Recent College Graduates

You’ve earned your college degree; now, you’re ready to get out there and find your dream job. When it comes to job hunting these days, “out there” means “on social media.” The internet is a primary resource in a recruiter’s toolbox today, so knowing how to present yourself online is key to landing your first post-grad position.
We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
6 Coping Skills to Work Through Grief

Feeling overwhelmingly sad may be a natural reaction to loss. But what do you do when the emotion stops you in your tracks?. Loss is a unique experience. Not everyone goes through mourning and grief in the same way, and there’s no such thing as “grieving correctly.”. In fact, grief...
Women are reluctant to return to work

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Millions of women stopped working during the pandemic, and now, as things are returning back to normal, many say they are reluctant to go back. Four times as many women than men left the workforce in September 2020. Women are reluctant to return to work because of...
Hello Enoughness, Meet Burnout

As an investment banker in the early 2000’s, when the clock rolled around to 5pm, my day was just getting started. While the senior MD’s were checking their watches to see what express trains could get them home at a reasonable hour, myself and the other junior staffers were gearing up for a grueling night ahead – pillows at the ready in case we needed to nap under our desks before sunrise.
29 Tips to Improve Your Mother-Daughter Relationship

The relationship between mother and daughter can be like no other. But sometimes, life can strain this bond. Human relationships can be complex, and sometimes things happen that push people apart. The mother-daughter bond is no exception. Occasionally, these differences are irreconcilable. Other times, self-work, patience, and intentional effort may...
Forbes

Top 10 Remote Jobs For New Grads And Those With Minimal Work Experience

New to the working world, but want to snag a remote position? This list has you covered. Remote work—it comes with so many perks. And now that a big cross-section of the workforce has experienced it on a long-term basis, it’s become many people’s dream. But with many remote jobs requiring years of experience, how can new graduates and others with little to no work experience land one?
A Day in the Life of a Female Founder

My story is a series of learnings from my personal journey as a female founder, and learning from so many successful women who are changing the face of technology. I’ll never tell anyone who I am, because I want you to discover for yourself. Be true to yourself, and if you have a passion that drives you, then build it. It will be hard. You will encounter challenges and discouragement, and some days it will seem like everyone around you is unable to see or accept who you are. But push through those obstacles. Be strong. Be courageous. Any woman who contemplates starting a business must face one undeniable fact: Women have been systematically deprived of opportunities in the workplace for far too long. The actual proportion of female entrepreneurs is lower than it was 20 years ago. Just 5% of business owners are female; 10% of board members are female. Most startups are founded by very young individuals, and fewer than 10% of them are led by female founders.
Fostering Emotional Intelligence in Your Child

Children act just like soft clay; we can mold them in any form according to the environment, love, the affection they receive, and things they are taught. Apart from physical well-being, the emotional strength and emotional well-being of children are essential as well. The elements they will learn in their childhood will reflect in adulthood when they become independent personalities of themselves.
What’s It Like to Be In Foster Care

In this episode we talk with a panel of four former foster youth to find out what it is like to be raised in foster care and what they wish foster parents knew about the experience. What was the experience of being removed from your home and taken from your...
What Does It Take to Keep Your Employees from Leaving? 5 Strategies Centered on Mental Health

Although the repercussions of the pandemic may not fully play out for years, one thing is clear: you cannot ignore the mental health of your employees. It's no longer possible - if it ever was - to ignore the rest of our lives while being productive at work. The authors of a new paper by Holmes Murphy, MindWise Innovations, and CSDZ aim to introduce the basics of behavioral health to business leaders and offer concrete strategies for promoting a caring workplace culture.
How to Maintain a Friendship When You’re in Different Life Stages

One thing that becomes clear as we move through our 20s and 30s is just how easy it is to end up in a very different life stage from our friends. There are real things—big things–that can separate us from each other, like deciding where to live, committing to graduate school, investing in our careers, settling down, and even starting a family. There’s less time to spend with friends, other relationships might take priority, and it can start to feel like we have less in common than we used to. And while being in a different stage from our friends can be tough for so many reasons, it doesn’t have to signal the end of our friendship.
How to navigate social awkwardness post-pandemic

For many of us, the world still looks very different from where we were just a year and a half ago. While we all are desperate to get back to normal, many of us are less excited to embrace every aspect of our old routines. Our common trauma leaves us...

