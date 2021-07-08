Coaching A Family Member Through Her Return To Work

My story is a series of learnings from my personal journey as a female founder, and learning from so many successful women who are changing the face of technology. I’ll never tell anyone who I am, because I want you to discover for yourself. Be true to yourself, and if you have a passion that drives you, then build it. It will be hard. You will encounter challenges and discouragement, and some days it will seem like everyone around you is unable to see or accept who you are. But push through those obstacles. Be strong. Be courageous. Any woman who contemplates starting a business must face one undeniable fact: Women have been systematically deprived of opportunities in the workplace for far too long. The actual proportion of female entrepreneurs is lower than it was 20 years ago. Just 5% of business owners are female; 10% of board members are female. Most startups are founded by very young individuals, and fewer than 10% of them are led by female founders.