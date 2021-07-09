Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company's high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.www.streetinsider.com
