Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.82.