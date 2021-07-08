Murphy Administration Enforces Strong Building Codes and Multi-Unit Housing Inspections Across the State
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Today, Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver reminded the public that the Division of Codes and Standards in the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is at the forefront of enforcing building codes, in partnership with municipalities in the state, to protect the health and safety of people who live, work, and visit New Jersey.midjersey.news
