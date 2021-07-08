Porchfest returns with stage show this November, full festival to resume in 2022
In the spirit of the much-loved community event, Arlington Center for the Arts (ACA) is excited to present Porchfest Stage on the front steps of Arlington’s Town Hall as part its annual Arlington Open Studios event on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Porchfest Stage will feature free public performances by local musicians throughout the day. A call with details will go out to previously participating music artists later this summer. Musical acts will be selected by a committee composed of previous Porchfest hosts and volunteers.www.wickedlocal.com
