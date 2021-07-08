Wilder-Fury 3 May Be Pushed Back Due To Covid Outbreak In Fury Camp

ESPN is reporting that the upcoming Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua WBC heavyweight title match, which is set to go down just a few weeks from now, may well be postponed. It’s being cited that a Covid outbreak in the Fury camp is the reason for the possible scheduling change. The Athletics’ Lance Pugmire quotes Fury co-promoter Bob Arum as saying he hasn’t been told if Fury himself has the virus. “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date,” Pugmire quotes Arum as saying.