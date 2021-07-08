Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Wilder-Fury 3 May Be Pushed Back Due To Covid Outbreak In Fury Camp

Boxing Insider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN is reporting that the upcoming Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua WBC heavyweight title match, which is set to go down just a few weeks from now, may well be postponed. It’s being cited that a Covid outbreak in the Fury camp is the reason for the possible scheduling change. The Athletics’ Lance Pugmire quotes Fury co-promoter Bob Arum as saying he hasn’t been told if Fury himself has the virus. “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date,” Pugmire quotes Arum as saying.

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Boxing#Combat#Wilder Fury 3#Espn#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Dies Suddenly

Former world champion Chris Eubank has spoken on some tragic news that has come in his family and the boxing world today. Suddenly, his young son, Seb Eubank, has passed away. His father has spoken in an official statement saying the following:. Tragic news. Life is too short. Proof above...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roy Jones Jr. Defends Himself Against Errol Spence Criticism: 'I Don’t Hate Nobody'

Roy Jones Jr. doesn’t understand why certain people accuse him of “hating on” welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. In the past, the Hall of Fame boxer has criticized Spence, who holds the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, for not pushing harder for a showdown against WBO titleholder and rival Terence Crawford. But that does not stem from any personal bias against Spence, says Jones, who only wants to see the so-called best prove their case inside the ring.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Canelo Alvarez Exposes Rigged Charlo Fight In Video

The WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano recently got some motivational words from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.During a video call that was filmed by Little Giant Boxing, Canelo lauded Castano for his recent performance. He recently fought in atwelve round split draw against...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez wants Canelo fight at 175

By Dan Ambrose: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is ready to face Canelo Alvarez when he moves up to 175 to challenge for the world titles. Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) expects to soon have all four world titles in his possession at light heavyweight, and he’s more than welcome a fight against his fellow countryman Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs).
UFCPosted by
Indy100

Jake Paul tried to mock Conor McGregor after his UFC loss and it kind of backfired

Jake Paul’s feud with MMA star Conor McGregor is hotting up once again after the Irishman lost his third fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night. With McGregor suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the UFC 264 bout, the match ended with a doctor stoppage – much to the delight of Paul who’s been looking to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ for some time now.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major AEW Signing News Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is currently a free-agent. AEW have been targetting the free agents to sign and huge names like Daniel Bryan and recently CM Punk’s name popped up. Brock Lesnar to AEW as well?. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that AEW had four big...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sad ‘Medical Condition’ Leaks

Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was one of the most profitable attractions and cards for the UFC in it’s history. Although, the result certainly did not go the way McGregor wanted as the fight was ended in the first round and awarded to Poirier due to doctor’s stoppage after McGregor broke his leg. Conor McGregor recently posted this ‘delusional’ photo after surgery.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reportedly Agrees To UFC Return Fight

Rafael dos Anjos has tweeted that Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to a potential UFC return fight, “I just heard back from the UFC that Islam [Makhachev] accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that.”.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury's team DENY claims his fight with Deontay Wilder is set to be pushed back to September due to a Covid outbreak in his camp with the Gypsy King unaffected... and promoters Top Rank are still hopeful the bout can go ahead on July 24

Tyson Fury's team are denying reports that his world heavyweight title trilogy fight has been called off because of a Covid outbreak in the camp. Top Rank, the Gypsy King's Las Vegas promoters led by Bob Arum, issued this statement after the incidence of Covid was revealed: 'We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date.'
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford ripped for obscure four years after Charlo P4P comment

Welterweight star Terence Crawford got more than he bargained for when commenting on the Jermell Charlo performance over the weekend. “Bud,” who has been slipping down the pound-for-pound list for some time and now stands at WBN’s number seven spot, quipped about Charlo not being on the list himself. The...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star’s Mom Drops Nate Diaz Bombshell

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Jake Paul also begged Nate Diaz in a previously leaked phone call.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jermell Charlo ‘Banned’ From Castano Rematch?

While many combat sports and boxing fans would like to see a rematch between Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo, it appears that particular match will be much harder to schedule then would be led to believe. In a recent media scrum, Castano’s manager, Sebastian Contursi stated that the rematch will...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Terence Crawford Brutally Honest With Jermell Charlo After Draw

Pound for pound rated Terence Crawford is still looking to secure his first fight of 2021 as things stand but hopefully news should be forthcoming on that soon. He’s been keeping an eye on all the big fights like any other boxing fan for the meantime and gave his thoughts on last weekend’s big fight in Texas:
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Shawn Porter On Who Hits Harder Between Spence and Pacquiao

Next month’s epic fight of the summer between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is not long away now. A throwback fight in the welterweight division between an emerging pound for pound champion and a former one. Pacquiao will be more than just the typical older lion against the younger...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje: ‘Dana White Is Dad Of UFC Fighter’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Justin Gaethje recently took to Twitter and fired back at Michael Chandler’s accusations that he was fight ducking....

Comments / 0

Community Policy