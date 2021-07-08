Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Samuel Olson: Dad’s girlfriend slapped with CAPITAL MURDER after killing boy, hiding his body for nearly a month [DA’s Office]

By Leigh Egan
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vf0jM_0arKICwm00

A Texas woman has been charged with capital murder months after 5-year-old Samuel Olson was found deceased in her care.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office added a murder charge against Theresa Balboa this week, ABC 3 reports. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father and had the boy in her care when he passed away, according to prosecutors

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Samuel was reported missing on May 27. Balboa told police that the boy’s mother, Sarah Olson, and a man dressed as a policeman came to her Webster apartment and demanded the child. As Houston police investigated, they noted “inconsistencies” in Balboa’s statements.

On June 1, Jasper police found Sam’s body inside a Best Western hotel in Jasper, after her roommate, Ben Rivera, voluntarily called in a tip to 911. Balboa was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

Sam was wrapped in sheets and placed inside a plastic tote, according to court documents.

Previous video coverage on the case

Weeks later, police arrested Rivera for allegedly lying about the timeline of events in connection with Samuel’s death. Police allege that Rivera knew Sam was dead weeks longer than he admitted to police.

Rivera has since been released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, but Beall said he’s cooperating with authorities. He’ll remain under home confinement until trial.

Weeks later, A third suspect, Dylan Walker, was arrested in connection with the case. Walker is accused of using his name to check into the Best Western motel, in an attempt to hide Balboa’s whereabouts.

Murder charges against Balboa came after an autopsy revealed that Samuel died from homicidal violence. The child’s exact cause of death, however, is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Here is a previous episode on the case.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most – your children.

[Feature Photo: Samuel Olson/Facebook]

Comments / 1

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Rivera
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Capital Murder#A Best#Da#Abc 3#Best Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The weight of guilt: How Derek Chauvin has turned from a trim beat cop to gray, balding and bloated prisoner in the year since his arrest and conviction for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin appeared pale and drawn as his prison sentence was handed down in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday. The 45-year-old former police officer - who will spend at least 15 years behind bars - has significantly aged since he murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was once...
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy removed from home after video shows relatives abusing him, shaving ‘GAY’ on his head: Reports

Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bruised Toddler Dies Under Dresser in Filthy Home, Parents Wait Hours to Call 911: Report

A homicide and criminal mistreatment investigation are underway in Washington after a 14-month-old died at her home earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reported that the toddler girl had been dead for hours by the time her 20-year-old mother called 911 to her South Hill apartment on July 3. A firefighter arrived at the residence first and immediately determined the child was dead, and stiff and cold to the touch.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Macon man charged in girlfriend's murder: Sheriff's Office

MACON, Ga. -- A Macon man is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office states Leonard Dewayne Holmes is in custody for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder, and the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Public SafetyPosted by
The US Sun

Samuel Olson’s devastated family demand Theresa Balboa gets the death penalty as she’s charged with murdering boy, 5

THE family of tragic five-year-old Samuel Olson have demanded that Theresa Balboa receive the death penalty after she was charged with the missing boy's murder. Balboa, who is currently behind bars in Harris County jail, Texas, previously helped in the search for her partner Dalton's son before being accused of killing the five-year-old.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Woman charged with capital murder in death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson

A woman already linked to the death of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son, Samuel Olson, is now facing a charge of capital murder. Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, was charged on Thursday in Harris County with capital murder of a child under 10, according to court records. She is accused of killing the boy on May 12 by striking him with and against a blunt object, records show.
Kentucky StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Kentucky man’s girlfriend forced to watch as he’s tortured, choked to death on his own tongue wrapped in foil

Kentucky police have arrested a third suspect in a gruesome torture and murder case in Louisville last fall. Daniel E. Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity to murder, two counts of complicity to first-degree unlawful imprisonment, complicity to abuse of a corpse, and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Breaking: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Who Allegedly Dismembered Vanessa Guillén on 11 Counts

A Texas woman accused of dismembering Army soldier, Vanessa Guillén, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts, including old and new charges. As CrimeOnline previously reported Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of helping her boyfriend, soldier Aaron Robinson, dismember 20-year-old Guillén, who had filed reports of sexual harassment on base. Robinson allegedly beat Guillén to death with a hammer inside a Fort Hood armory room in April 2020.

Comments / 1

Community Policy