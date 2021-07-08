Samuel Olson: Dad’s girlfriend slapped with CAPITAL MURDER after killing boy, hiding his body for nearly a month [DA’s Office]

A Texas woman has been charged with capital murder months after 5-year-old Samuel Olson was found deceased in her care.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office added a murder charge against Theresa Balboa this week, ABC 3 reports. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father and had the boy in her care when he passed away, according to prosecutors

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Samuel was reported missing on May 27. Balboa told police that the boy’s mother, Sarah Olson, and a man dressed as a policeman came to her Webster apartment and demanded the child. As Houston police investigated, they noted “inconsistencies” in Balboa’s statements.

On June 1, Jasper police found Sam’s body inside a Best Western hotel in Jasper, after her roommate, Ben Rivera, voluntarily called in a tip to 911. Balboa was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

Sam was wrapped in sheets and placed inside a plastic tote, according to court documents.

Weeks later, police arrested Rivera for allegedly lying about the timeline of events in connection with Samuel’s death. Police allege that Rivera knew Sam was dead weeks longer than he admitted to police.

Rivera has since been released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, but Beall said he’s cooperating with authorities. He’ll remain under home confinement until trial.

Weeks later, A third suspect, Dylan Walker, was arrested in connection with the case. Walker is accused of using his name to check into the Best Western motel, in an attempt to hide Balboa’s whereabouts.

Murder charges against Balboa came after an autopsy revealed that Samuel died from homicidal violence. The child’s exact cause of death, however, is still under investigation.

