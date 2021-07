If you’re interested in installing and trying out macOS Monterey public beta, you now have the opportunity to do so as it became available to download for any Mac user. Beta system software is typically less stable and more prone to bugs and incompatibilities, so installing the macOS Monterey public beta should be reserved for more advanced users, preferably on secondary Macs. Nonetheless, installing and running MacOS 12 public beta is pretty easy, so if you’re up for testing out the upcoming system software version, read on as this tutorial will walk through the process of getting it setup on a compatible Mac.