The Woodlands, TX

Evolution Well Services Extends Scope of Operations to West Virginia

Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Evolution Well Services (EWS) announces its continued commercialization within the Marcellus and Utica Shale basins into the mountain state of West Virginia. “Evolution is excited to bring our industry-leading electric frac operations to West Virginia, and we also look forward to partnering with the local communities that enable our success each day”, says Mike Bateman, Vice President of Operations. With the first completed well in 2016, EWS continues adding to its industry-leading 30,000+ fully electric frac stages.

