Evolution Well Services Extends Scope of Operations to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has launched a program to showcase chefs across the state. Officials say the West Virginia Chef Ambassador program aims to promote culinary innovation and farm-to-table experiences with the goal of expanding the state’s agritourism industry. Gov. Jim Justice launched the program Monday in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Nominations are open for this year’s inaugural class of chef ambassadors. The initiative will serve as a partnership between the tourism department and the top nine chefs to promote dining and Appalachian cuisine. Ambassadors will be selected to serve one-year terms.