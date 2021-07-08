Humid, More Scattered Storms

Happy Thursday! Another day with storms in the forecast but the good news is that it shouldn’t be all day!. If you feel like you’re reliving the day over and over again, you’re not wrong. This morning is once again starting off with the low 70s and high humidity. That is leading to some areas of fog across the Valley this morning. That will lead to some commute issues this morning. There will be a little more sunshine again today which will allow our temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low across the Valley this afternoon. The heat index will be much warmer as well, with the mid-90s likely in most areas. Once again, we will battle isolated shows and storms which will bring the threat of localized heavy rain. However, not everyone will see these storms today.