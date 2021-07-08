Cancel
Greenpoint Parents Rumble Over McGolrick Park’s Kiddie ‘Fight Club’

By Joshua David Stein
Curbed
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a sweltering June day, a welter of yelps rose from the playground in the northeastern corner of Greenpoint’s leafy, tidy McGolrick Park. The playground had been lined with a sturdy foam in 2018 to soften the landings of children. But there were still injuries to be had. The heat would not deter the meeting of the Greenpoint Fight Club, a group of 5- to 7-year-olds who gather after school on most days in parent-sanctioned combat.

