Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J.– Cardiac care is not likely the first thing on a patient’s mind when fighting cancer, however, cancer and cardiovascular issues are closely linked. Cardio-oncology is an emerging medical specialty focused on cardiac complications that may arise from cancer treatment. Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, associate director for Clinical Services at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and medical director of the Oncology Service Line at RWJBarnabas Health, is a participating physician in the Cardio-Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health and shares more information.